2018 MaddTiki Spring Luau

Aloha Buffalo! It’s time, once again, to party with the big kahunas down at RiverWorks, this Sunday, May 20, at the annual Madd Tiki Spring Luau. The indoor/outdoor luau has come to be a point of pride for beach-goers who revel in all of the tiki inspired entertainment, including beach games, the laser light/fog and projection silo room aka “the lava lounge”, limbo, hula hoopers, fire spinners, body painters, rock wall climbing, kayaks, water bikes, ziplines, Tiki Tour Boats, and island sounds.

“We are bringing family and friends together to introduce them to the talented artists, musicians, and entertainers we are lucky enough to have performing this year, at one of the fastest growing event centers in NYS!” said Event Promoter Mark Madden.

There’s a car show for the big kids, and a bounce house for the little guys and gals. The luau also showcases live artists, a number of bands, Queen city Tuk Tuk – Buffalo Tiki Tours ($15 dollar ride specials), video broadcast of the Hawaiian volcano eruptions (dj N3WT was just evacuated himself, and will be playing the Buffalo show with video clips), and Buffalo Tractor Tours.

Festival-goers are encouraged to dress up in festive island regalia – cash prizes for best surf attire will be doled out by Maddtat2.com.

New to this year’s event is an instrument drive that is being orchestrated by Music is Art. Bring new or used instruments to the event, which will then be provided to local musicians in need.

Musical Acts:

Flash Bam Pow (acid jazz, rock, and funk)

Sexy Rock Band (reggae rock, pop mash up)

Sexy Rock Band (reggae rock, pop mash up) MIA high school battle of the band winners

Slyboots Circus and Drum Orchestra

Slyboots Circus and Drum Orchestra DJS – Criminal Sound, Allday Jon Lay, Potent J, Newt, Danny the Kid, Dissonance, Brian Gorman, The Navigator Guild, n3wt, Short Circuit

DJS – Criminal Sound, Allday Jon Lay, Potent J, Newt, Danny the Kid, Dissonance, Brian Gorman, The Navigator Guild, n3wt, Short Circuit Supastah dj Slobbanizzle (Hawaii)

Entertainers:

Amber Dexterous Hoops

Spun Out Fire (Fire spinners performing all day)

Joe Mock Balloon Sculptures

Tattoo Bikini Beach Models

Air FX custom art

Professional Ice Carving by Jeff Cooke from This Lil Pig

Pinstriping by Paul Strauss

Pinstriping by Paul Strauss Temporary skin art by Maddtat2

Temporary skin art by Maddtat2 Jamie’s Helping Hands face painting

Mehandi Mahal Henna

Mehandi Mahal Henna Buffalo Party Kings bounce house

Live art by:

Sean Madden, Mark Madden, Chris Main, Ashley Kay Oceana, Montalalou, Jacki Larocque, Jb Purcell, Kelly Kresconko, Kevin Kegler, Paul Strauss, Mic Excel, Jamie Heckt, Sculptures by Cousin

Event photography by Michael Nico Nosto, Christopher Ronald Chipman, Cody Bollinger, Chuck Alaimo

Food and drink:

Festive Polynesian Food and drinks by Pearl Street Grill & Brewery

1911 will be unveiling a new tropical cider

Ashker’s will have a juice sampling and bakery station

2018 MaddTiki Spring Luau

Sunday, May 20, 2018

3PM – 10pm

RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY

Coat check – check!

Tickets:

Tickets may be purchased at 408 Amherst Street at MADDINK | 716-783-7652 for only 10 dollars or online at springluau.eventbrite.com.

Event sponsors – Buffalo Tiki Tours, Kahuna Koatings, Music is Art, Buffalo Rising, 103.3 the Edge, Party Kings, Blazed and Diffused, Ashker’s