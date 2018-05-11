On Friday, May 18, the BuffaLove Fest is back at the Buffalo Zoo, featuring a wild assortment of delights, including live music, food trucks, beer and wine, and a ton of Buffalo themed merchandise. This is one of the original festivals dedicated to the love of Buffalo.
For years, people have been attending, showing their fondness for the city by supporting all of the vendors who set up shop. Each year, there is a new assortment of Buffalo merchandise, gifts, and goodies to browse. It’s an event that literally brings people together to support Buffalo.
The 2018 event will feature the XOXO Pop Band, and Keith James Band. The live music will be in full swing for those who want to dance, or just sit back and chill. Tickets are $25 in advance, and include 2 drink tickets.
2018 BuffaLove Fest
Friday, May 18, 2018
5pm to 9pm
The Buffalo Zoo | 300 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14214