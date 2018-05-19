19th Annual Paint the Town

Holistic Health and Healing is honored partner with Santosha to offer an Access Bar Practitioner Certification Training in the Buffalo area! Facilitated by HHH founder Hank Setala and Co-facilitated by Rian Dean this is a one of a kind opportunity to add the fastest growing healing modality in the world to your healer tool box.

The Class takes place on May 5th from 9:00am-6:30pm

The address of Santosha is

22 LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY, 14221

In addition to to all the great things you get with every Bars Certification class students will also receive

Access Bars is one of the fastest growing healing modalities. It works as a stand alone technique or compliments other techniques perfectly. Discover in this one day worship how learning this amazing modality can change your life, and change the lives of those around you. Interested in teaching? Simply take the course from 3 different teachers within 12 months and you will be able to teach your own Access Bar Consciousness classes.

Watch the video in comments to get a better idea of what Access Consciousness is, and how it can change your life.



Access Bars is one of the most powerful healing modalities available today. A single session can release 5-10 years or more of limitations in the area of your life that correlates with the specific bar that is being touched. This is all based around points on your head which that when gently touched, effortlessly release anything that blocks you from receiving energy and information.

These access points contain all the thoughts, ideas, beliefs, emotions, and considerations that you have stored in any lifetime. This is an opportunity for you to let go of everything!

During the course you will not just learn how to do this amazing technique. You will anchor your skills and give and receive 2 complete Access Bar exchanges.

Students will receive a certification to work as an Access Bars Certified Practitioner.

How much of your life do you spend doing rather than receiving? Have you noticed that your life is not yet what you would like it to be? You could have everything you desire (and even greater!) if you are willing to receive lots more and maybe do a little less! Receiving or learning The Bars® will allow this to begin to show up for you.

In short Access Bars® has assisted thousands of people to change many aspects of their body and their life including sleep, health and weight, money, sex and relationships, anxiety, stress and so much more. At worst you will feel like you have just had a phenomenal massage. At best your whole life can change into something greater with total ease.

Cost : $350 per person**

** Access Bars® Practitioners that have already taken the class can register for 1/2 price. Please contact us by phone to complete your registration. 440-720-4325