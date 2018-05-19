For upwards of 20 years, The Buffalo History Museum has been hosting a special fundraising event that features the works of a wide variety of artists who have ties to Buffalo. The soirée includes both live and silent auctions, which gives art enthusiasts plenty of opportunities to walk home with a prized work of art. The event is a celebration of art, history, and community, in a spectacular setting.
2018 is the first year that the Museum is offering VIP level ticketing, which includes a champagne reception and recognition in the Paint The Town program. Best of all, the funds raised during the event are directed to the incredible museum resource that has played a major role in tracking and preserving significant historic elements pertaining to Buffalo.
19th Annual Paint the Town
Thursday, May 17, 2018
5:30pm – 8pm
Tickets: $50 members / $75 general / $150 patron/VIP
Purchase online here or call Alexis Greinert at (716) 873-9644 ext 318
The Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court, Buffalo, NY 14216