150 Volunteers Participate in Waterkeeper Weekend Cleanup along Buffalo River

This past Saturday, Buffalo got a whole lot bluer. As part of Labatt Blue’s efforts to adopt areas along the Buffalo River Corridor, to ensure that the water is as clean as possible, the beer company (with US headquarters in Buffalo) teamed up with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, to lead by example when it comes to participating in waterfront cleanups. To that end, 150 volunteers from Labatt USA, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and Try-It Distributing, gathered at Erie County’s Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park and Gill Creek.
Labatt USA is a triple bottom line company which prioritizes people, planet and profits to drive its business, reduce environmental footprints and impact the community.
The restoration effort was held in conjunction with the inaugural Waterkeeper Weekend, which promoted clean-ups and waterfront activities throughout the region. The event also marked the official opening of the 2018 waterfront season, by emphasizing three important components – safety, stewardship, and service.
The eco-directive saw the volunteer team tackling the following:
- Removed invasive species and non-native plants
- Picked up trash to prevent pollution
- Planted native trees and shrubs to restore the natural habitat
In the end, the effort was all about beautifying the Buffalo River, while helping to prevent storm-water run-off, which carries pollutants into the water.
Similar Waterkeeper/Labatt-sponsored clean ups take place the third Saturday of every month starting in June, going through October. To register go to: www.bnwaterkeeper.org/cleanup.