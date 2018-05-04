​Explore Buffalo Central Park Experience & Home Tour

If you ask most Buffalonians where Central Park is, there answer will be “In New York City.” While that is correct, of course, Buffalo has its own Central Park, which is steeped in history, thanks to its incredible architecture and streetscapes.

On Saturday, May 12, ​Explore Buffalo will host the Central Park Experience & Home Tour. This is a chance to explore some of these fantastic homes that vary greatly in architectural style. It’s also a chance to attend a series of workshops (11 AM to 4 PM), hosted at Parkside Lutheran Church (2 Wallace Avenue), where five presenters will discuss, in detail, topics that include architecture, Feng Shui, and plant power.

Guests can pick and choose to attend any and all presentations. There is plenty of seating, and lemonade and cookies will be on hand. When attendees are not engaged with a presentation, they are welcome to explore the various homes on the tour, starting at noon on that same day.

Presenter Schedule:

All presentations are approximately 45 minutes long and will be in the sanctuary of Parkside Lutheran Church.

11 AM: The History & Architecture of Central Park

With Chuck LaChiusa, Explore Buffalo Board President & Creator of BuffaloAH.com

Developer Louis J. Bennett designed the Central Park neighborhood north of the Belt Line Railroad to be the premier neighborhood in Buffalo. Many would agree that he succeeded. Learn about the creation of the neighborhood and see architectural analysis of some of the outstanding homes on Depew, Woodbridge, and Morris Avenues.

12 PM: Creating your Sanctuary Space

With Sue + Ciara Morreale of Her Sanctuary

Join us to learn more about the art of creating peace around us to inspire peace within us. The priority of a sanctuary space is to have a refuge for your mind, body, and soul to rejuvenate itself. Incorporating aspects of all five senses, you can create a space that is perfect for you to be able to retreat, recharge, reflect, and refresh.

1 PM: Plant Power in Your Home

With Paula D’Amico of Blessings by Nature.

Western New York homes are filled with some of the most wonderful architecture. Combine that with some of this area’s most creative and innovative designers and you have beautiful spaces. So what could help such beauty be more inviting? Our homes are a place of peace, balance, and rejuvenation. Plants can help enhance that beautiful energy and deliver health and healing into a home. You just need to know what plants and where. Blessings by Nature’s Paula D’Amico will walk you through some simple ways to increase the beauty and health of your home. Paula’s lecture will include a beautiful display of plants anyone can touch, whiff, sniff, and ask questions about.

2 PM: How to ‘Master’ the Feng Shui in Your Bedroom

With Linda Ellson, Feng Shui Your World

How is the ambiance in your bedroom? Your master bedroom sets the tone for your house in Feng Shui theory. Come discover how Feng Shui can help you uncover what your bedroom says about you and how to create the optimal energy for a tranquil oasis that supports your sleep and life. You’ll receive easy-to-use take home tips to put what you learn into action.

3 PM: Mindful Living

With Megan Callahan, Studio Director of Yoga Parkside

From the moment we wake up, to the moment we fall asleep, there are many beautiful opportunities throughout our day, both at home and at work, to tune in and use mindfulness as a tool to navigate life’s many twists and turns. We’ll discuss practical and simple approaches to weave mindfulness into our daily rhythm, from comings and goings, basic space clearing, mindful eating and more.

​Explore Buffalo Central Park Experience & Home Tour

Cost: Presale g​eneral admission: $30; Explorer Pass: $25; day of tour: $35

Mother’s Day weekend – May 12, 2018

11 AM – 4 PM

Meet: Pick up tickets at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Avenue

Event Details: Advance reservations are encouraged but not required. There is a $5 discount for tickets purchased in advance. Presale tickets are available until midnight on May 12.

Interior photography is not permitted in the homes on this tour. This tour is rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

All of the homes are within moderate walking distance of one another, or you can drive.

Ticket Pickup: Your ticket will list all of the open homes and include a map to guide you to each one. Pick up your ticket beginning at 10:30 AM on May 12 at Parkside Lutheran Church at 2 Wallace Avenue. Note that the homes will not open until 12 PM; however, the first presentation will begin at 11 AM, on the History and Architecture of Central Park.

For more information and ticket reservations visit: explorebuffalo.org or phone 716-245-3032.