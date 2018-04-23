Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

WNYMBA Bicycle Swap and Sale

0 Comments

WNYMBA – Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association is hosting its annual swap and bike sale on Sunday, April 29, from 10am to 3pm at the UB Downtown Gateway building. It’s the perfect time and place to sell your extra bike parts or bikes. The swap is also a great way to pick up inexpensive bike accessories, and even new and used bikes. Bike lovers of all ages and abilities flock to this annual bike swap in order to get off to a great start for the cycling season. 

“Get ready to find your new or used bike for the 2018 biking season at the WNYMBA Swap and Sale. Meet other MTB, Tri, Cruiser, BMX, & Road bikers from around WNY, hang out, feast on food, listen to a live DJ rock the house knowing that all proceeds from this event fund WNYMBA’s mission of building and maintaining WNY’s largest network of shared greenspace trails. If you hike, bike, walk, ski, and/or snowshoe in WNY we need your support.” – WNYMBA

WNYMBA Swap and Sale

Sunday, April 29, 2018

10am to 3pm

Bike drop-off begins at 8:30am

UB Downtown Gateway | 77 Goodell Street| Buffalo NY

Food and beverages available

Looking to sell some bike parts? See website for details!

Lead image: WNYMBA

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments