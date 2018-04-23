WNYMBA Bicycle Swap and Sale

WNYMBA – Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association is hosting its annual swap and bike sale on Sunday, April 29, from 10am to 3pm at the UB Downtown Gateway building. It’s the perfect time and place to sell your extra bike parts or bikes. The swap is also a great way to pick up inexpensive bike accessories, and even new and used bikes. Bike lovers of all ages and abilities flock to this annual bike swap in order to get off to a great start for the cycling season.
“Get ready to find your new or used bike for the 2018 biking season at the WNYMBA Swap and Sale. Meet other MTB, Tri, Cruiser, BMX, & Road bikers from around WNY, hang out, feast on food, listen to a live DJ rock the house knowing that all proceeds from this event fund WNYMBA’s mission of building and maintaining WNY’s largest network of shared greenspace trails. If you hike, bike, walk, ski, and/or snowshoe in WNY we need your support.” – WNYMBA
WNYMBA Swap and Sale
Sunday, April 29, 2018
10am to 3pm
Bike drop-off begins at 8:30am
UB Downtown Gateway | 77 Goodell Street| Buffalo NY
Food and beverages available
Looking to sell some bike parts? See website for details!
