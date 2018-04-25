Witty Tarbox To Release Debut EP Saturday Night April 28th at Nietzsche’s

This Saturday night, local up-and-comers Witty Tarbox will be releasing their debut EP titled “The Adventures of Schmitty issue #1 v RARE”. They’ve been playing together since February 2017 when I first saw them open for Delicate Steve at Nietzsche’s. I remember remarking to them after that show that they had a great sound, and guitarist Alex Khoury told me that it was their first live show together. I was duly impressed with their poise and passion they showed in that first show, and have seen them perform a number of times since. This upcoming show will be a carnival-like celebration for the band that will be supported by garage rockers Handsome Jack and local groove rockers Mosswalk. Handsome Jack always puts on a high energy rocking show and should convince any local rock fans who are on the fence to come to this show. I have not seen Mosswalk before, but I am interested to hear them play.

They describe their sound as indie riffs and melodies over a rhythmic funk foundation fond of improvisation.

Witty Tarbox’s influences are drawn from a range of artists such as King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, ModestMouse, Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck, Allen Stone, The Meters, Tame Impala, and Led Zeppelin. They are a band whose roots go deep into diverse areas of music and culture.

The band sent me an early release of the EP, and it has a nice quick mix of songs that gives one a taste of Witty’s mix of styles. The first track “Moving Pictures” is polished and focused with a great riff and baseline to set the tone. Then about midway through the song, it detours into a different timbre and goes free-style, then makes it back into the original riff… and the listener feels like he or she has just taken a drive down the 101 to Big Sur. The next song “Pabst Blue Rythm” is an ode to meandering around the city in search of a good time. “Shmitty and Bags” is a bluesy instrumental jam. The final song on the EP, “Trevor” is a swanky groove that lulls us in and surrounds us with warm guitars.

From the band’s Facebook Page:

We’re releasing our debut EP “The Adventures of Schmitty Issue #1 v RARE” and are throwing a party to celebrate! Join us on Saturday April 28th for a night of wild circus shenanigans with special guests:

Handsome Jack & Mosswalk

Nietzsche’s | 248 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201

Doors: 9pm | Music: 10pm | $5 | 21+

**First 25 people get a free hard copy of the EP””