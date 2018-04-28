With Livetronic, seeing is feeling, and then believing!

Author: Mark Lazzara

If you hear, hyperdrive, you might think Star Trek. Before long, when you hear ‘Livetronic’ you are going to think its ‘Edalo!’ This is merely the beginning for Buffalo native Edalo, with 17,000 monthly listeners and 140,000 streams on Spotify! Livetronic is an engaging fusion of live instrumentation, dance, and techno music!

Edalo’s talent with live instruments, fantastic techno skills, and electronic music, coupled with a tremendous number of Spotify streams, place him in a category of his own. He will soon have you thinking about spending an evening listening to his multi-talented-ability to optimize technology. Expect to be thoroughly impressed.

The Buffalo News once described Angelo “Edalo” Marinelli’s music as “a blissful place where worries vanish and happiness abounds, Marinelli’s music has a slowed down energy.”

Back in his hometown of Buffalo, Edalo, with guitarist RJ DeMarco, headlined for hundreds at Buffalo Iron Works, after his successful global debut of recent EP, ‘California Rush’. The Single ‘Three’, featuring Zoe Scruggs, has over 78,000 streams on Spotify.

Edalo’s Buffalo debut benefited a new millennium-run, Buffalo-based non-for profit organization Rock Autism – goal of helping people living with autism find productive career paths.

In 2012, Marinelli teamed up with Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls to write the track “Mariposa”, recorded at GCR Audio. Edalo a self-taught musician and composer, relocated to Los Angeles in 2013 to write and produce a Ray Charles tribute with Charles’ grandson, the artist Robert Robinson, known as RobTwyce. “You”, the project’s single, was released in 2015.

Also in 2015, Edalo released his first full-length album, Faith, which was included in iTunes’ “Top Instrumental Music in US” list that year. His oomph is evidenced by his partnerships, working alongside many influential musicians. The artist’s subsequent work is California Rush was a project two years in the making and released in 2017 by independent label Castle Music Group (artist development partner of Sensu Music).

California Rush was a slightly new direction for Edalo, using the same harmonious sounds, but combining live lead guitar, saxophone, and electronic dance elements.

Edalo’s retains unique prowess as a producer and vocalist, with an up-to-the-minute fresh Livetronic sound and video… “Tell Em Something” is coming out mid May on Vevo and Amazon.

Photos by Lindsey Marie