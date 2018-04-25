What to do with your broken and dated e-waste?

Yes, we are all aware that electronic waste is a big problem, but if we don’t make it easier to dispose of old TVs, computers, and the like, people will continue to dispose of e-waste in the trash, or by the curb, or anywhere else that they see fit.

Throughout the course of the year, there are specific events dedicated to e-waste disposal. Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t get those memos, and if they do, then the event dates might not jibe with their schedules. In that case, the e-waste sits around collecting dust in the garage, perturbing people who want to do the right thing… but are unwilling to wait around for the perfect time to dispose of the waste.

This morning, I reached out to City Hall’s Refuse and Recycling Department, to see if there was a solution to the problem. After all, it’s springtime, which means that people are looking to conduct spring cleaning.

According to the department, Buffalo residents can now drop off their e-waste to 1120 Seneca Street, Monday through Friday, from 8AM to 3PM, and the first Saturday of the month from 8AM tp 2PM. People dropping off the e-waste will be asked to show their ID, to be sure that they are City of Buffalo residents.

So there you have it. It’s easier than ever to get rid of your e-waste. People no longer have to wait for a recycling event, and they have no excuse to dump TVs along the side of the road.

And remember, gadget hoarding is another form of e-waste.