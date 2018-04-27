Video: Rotary Handles a Niagara River Greenway Cleanup

Full Circle Studios has produced a video that demonstrates the effectiveness of a partnership between Rotary International and Niagara River Greenway Commission (NRGC). NRGC sponsored an Earth Day cleanup that brought together three Buffalo Rotary clubs, to tackle cleanups along the Greenway/waterfront.

The eco initiative got underway in 2018. The objective is to pick up trash, and remove invasive species, between Porter Avenue and the Peace Bridge. There is a lot of automobile traffic along this stretch, which means that there is a lot of discarded debris.

Recently, this section along the waterfront has been upgraded with new bike trails, a pedestrian bridge, and viewing areas to watch the rowing matches at the West Side Rowing Club. That means that there are more visitors along this stretch, so it’s nice to see a successful spring cleanup.

It’s time that more groups and organizations step up to steward our waterfront. School groups, corporations, block clubs… there is always a need for additional volunteer efforts such as the one that we see here. I’m sure that the NRGC is always looking to team up with additional partners.