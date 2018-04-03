Resurgence Brewery is getting into the vegan action, by hosting a Vegan Mini Market on Sunday, April 8. This is the second time that WNY Vegfest is hosting the Vegan Mini Market, which proved to be so successful the first time around that it was a no brainer to do it again. The vegan community in Buffalo is strong, and getting stronger. Lovers of vegan food are always looking for new outlets for vegan culinary delights, which tend to pop up at various locations throughout the city.
In this case, vegans will be happy to find that they can wash down the vegan delights with some cold, craft beer. For the upcoming round of the Vegan Mini Market, Conscious Kitchen will be serving up their specialties, Happy Cakes Vegan Bakery will be preparing a variety of baked goods including donuts and cannoli cupcakes, and Asha Sanctuary will be on hand to talk about all of their recent rescued farm animal success stories. And that’s just the start.
Vegan Mini Market @ Resurgence Brewery
Sunday, April 8, 2018
12 PM – 2 PM
Resurgence Brewing Company | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213