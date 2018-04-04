Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

VBN’s 2017 Annual Business Review

Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has released its 2017 business marketing report on the city of Buffalo. The review covers everything from number of hotel stays (181,261) to its latest marketing campaign – “The Unexpected Buffalo”.

VBN points out the press coverage that Buffalo received, as well as the results of a regional marketing campaign (directed at the Southern Ontario market) called “Girlfriend Getaways”.

The report highlighted Buffalo as an amateur sports mecca, and pinpoints myriad success stories in attracting out-of-towners to Buffalo, while ensuring that their visits were happy and fruitful.

If you’re interested in seeing what the VBN was up to in 2017, then click here.

