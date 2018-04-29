Vasilis Hits a Grand Slam on Main Street

It didn’t take long for Vasilis Restaurant (Eggsperience Vasilis) to pick up steam at the corner of Main Street and East Ferry. The eatery was packed for breakfast this morning when I stopped in to grab a cup of coffee. The place was jammin’. That’s good news for a section of Main Street that has needed a boost. Although this location is situated in-between Canisius College and the Medical Campus, it’s been slow-going until just recently, when Sinatra and Company decided to invest in some residential and mixed us properties.

This particular corner houses Beauty Marque Salon, ‘barre centric‘, and now Vasilis, which opened its doors ten days ago. The eatery is the third Vasilis currently operating in Buffalo. The other two are Vasilis Express on Elmwood Avenue, and Vasilis Restaurant in Kenmore Village. Obviously, the restaurant has garnered quite the following, as you can see by the number of people sitting down to breakfast this morning. The place is very spacious, with a server’s station at the far back, and seating the length of the restaurant.

A look at the menu is fairly astonishing. In fact, I’ve never seen anything quite like it. The list of breakfast items goes on and on, featuring bagel/lox, breakfast sandwiches, scrambles, rancheros, classics, Benedicts… and then there are 14 different omelettes, 8 pancake options, 10 crepe varieties, and that’s not all. The flip side of the menu spotlights the lunch offerings, including a plethora of pitas, sandwiches, salads, and starters. There are 10 different fish fries, a bunch of smoothies, and most meals come with sides. Vasilis also serves dinner, with a handful of entrées.

I’m not sure what makes me more excited – this place opening on Main Street, or the sprawling menu. Personally, I am excited to try some crepes the next time that I stop in with friends. It’s a great looking restaurant that accommodates a lot of people. Hopefully this eatery has a nice long run at the corner of Main Street and East Ferry, and sets a trend for additional businesses to open along this stretch.