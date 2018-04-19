UB’s The Royal Pitches to perform A Cappella Concert

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 PM, University at Buffalo’s only all-female a cappella group, The Royal Pitches, will perform a spring concert that is sure to please. The a cappella group, founded in 1996, has been performing at wide-ranging events for delighted crowds. A few of the highlights include opening for John Legend, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, via UB’s Distinguished Speakers series.
Now, these dynamic singers invite you to their next musical outing called Pitch Don’t Kill My Vibe. To get a better understanding of the talents that these young ladies possess, you can view a number of their performances on YouTube. The following video, featuring soloist Alexa Feiner, is just a small taste of what people can expect at the spring concert.
The Royal Pitches – Don’t Kill My Vibe
Saturday, May 5, 2018
7 PM – 8:45PM (Doors open at 6:30)
University at Buffalo Student Union Theater | Putnam Way #150, Buffalo, NY 14228 | North Campus
Pre-sale: $8
At Door $10