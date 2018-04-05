Two Restaurant Opportunities Knock on Hertel Avenue

If you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in North Buffalo these days, then you are aware that Hertel Avenue has been seeing significant growth. The street is looking great, with very few vacancies. That said, there are a couple of prime restaurant locations that are currently in need of a tenant. It would be great to see these two restaurant spaces occupied with worthy tenants that will bring the excitement and longevity that they deserve.
The owner of 1460 Hertel Ave is eager to find an excellent long-term tenant. The horrible carpeting has been removed. He plans to put double glass doors in the center that will open onto a sidewalk patio. The exterior will be repainted a neutral color. There’s already a walk in cooler and hood, plus public parking next door.
Located between two high traffic bar/restaurants on “Restaurant Row” in North Buffalo, surrounded by 75 car public parking lot. Landlord will consider free rent in exchange for tenant remodeling.
Features:
- Located between two high traffic bar/restaurants on “Restaurant Row” in North Buffalo
- Surrounded by 75 car public parking lot
- Landlord will consider free rent in exchange for tenant remodeling
- Patio could be created in front
- Densely populated neighborhood with a great mix of Retail and Restaurants
- Partially equipped kitchen
Space Size: 3000 sq. ft.
$16 psf plus utilities
Former Mulligan’s VIP room, recently renovated with impressive skylights and exposed brick throughout. Tons of character! Located directly across the new Lexington Co-op. Parking for 20 cars across the street.
Features:
- Beautifully reconditioned, massive skylights
- New gray faux wood floor and terra cotta tiles throughout
- 20 car parking across street
- Exclusive awning covered entrance with large outdoor patio
- Cooking hood and walk in cooler
- Plenty of storage
- Directly across from Lexington Co-op
- Pylon on Hertel for signage
- Small second floor suitable for offices or perhaps tenant’s apartment
- Great space for fitness studio, salon or upscale service business
Space Size: 4000 sq. ft. plus 1000 sq. ft. 2nd floor office/apt
$12 psf plus utilities
If interested in either of these restaurant locations, contact Caitlin Coder: 716-548-0267 | Hastings + Cohn Real Estate