Tri-Mania 2018, A Win for the Local Arts and Music Scene

The Buffalo Arts Studio presented Tri-Mania 2018 this past Saturday at the Tri-Main center and it was THE place to be on a wintry Saturday night in April. 6 floors of the Tri-Main center were opened up to the public to explore with numerous studios opening their doors to visitors and a fresh lineup of live musical and performance artists scattered throughout the 520,000 square foot former manufacturing facility.
TRIMANIA 2018 is an epic celebration of art, culture, and music that’s held every three years, for one night only, in the former manufacturing building that spans two city blocks. Buffalo Arts Studio, with a little help from Tri-Main Center tenants, transforms the six-floor building into a menagerie of culture, featuring live bands, DJs, dancers, poets, visual artists, and performers of all kinds.
Some of the highlights of the night included two performances by local Space-Rock mainstays Aircraft, and a rocking set by up and comers Deadwolf. These are two bands who are committed to their craft and to performing live in intimate venues to connect with their fans. Keep an eye out for them by following them on social media and get out to see them the next time they are playing at Nietzche’s or Mowhawk Place. Other highlights included craft beer stations with offerings from CBW, Big Ditch and Flying Bison. The drinks were reasonably priced and with the proceeds going to benefit the Buffalo Arts Studio, which was the Tri-Main’s first tenant back in 1991, it was craft beer you could feel good about drinking. Over 75 visual artists put on exhibitions with a highlight being an under-sea room which brought back memories of Back to the Future and Michael J. Fox rocking out to Chuck Berry.
All in all, Tri-Mania 2018 was a resounding win for our community and it was great to see everybody make it out in a freezing rain storm that would have kept a less-hardy populace inside and on the couch. Cheers to the Buffalo Art Studio and all the artists who made it a memorable night for all.