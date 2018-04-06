Transit Riders Invite NFTA Representatives to Rider’s Board Meeting

Buffalo Transit Riders United (BTRU) is hosting a Rider’s Board Meeting this Saturday, April 7, from 1pm to 2:30PM, in the Walker room at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 139 Pearl Street. This meeting is open to the public, in hopes that representatives from the NFTA attend the meeting, so that they can hear riders’ concerns pertaining to the bus and rail system.

Erie County Legislator April Baskin (District 2) will attend to read her resolution in support of a voting rider on the NFTA Board of Commissioners.

The upcoming meeting was brought about by transit riders who attended the NFTA’s Board of Commissioners meeting in March. At the meeting, riders delivered an idea that they felt would help to bring about a more well-rounded NFTA Board. The riders demanded that they should have voting representation on the Board, to ensure that the their collective voice is heard concerning the transportation issues that they face. To that end, the transit riders delivered a letter to NFTA board chair Sr Denise Roche, asking that she, and the rest of the board members, attend Saturday’s Rider’s Board Meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and will address riders concerns and solutions to strengthen the NFTA’s bus and rail system.

There is mounting pressure from transit riders that they be given a seat at the table, which, in turn, would allow them to become active participants in discussions moving forward.

“We believe the NFTA should be there Saturday to hear from riders who know best what’s needed to improve the NFTA system we rely on every day,” said BRTU member Andrew Marcum. “The NFTA’s board meetings have no public comment period and the advisory groups organized by the NFTA have no vote and so have no real power in decision making.”

Once again, the public is encouraged to attend Saturday’s meeting, especially those who depend on rail and bus to get around town.

Rider’s Board Meeting

Hosted by Buffalo Transit Riders United (BTRU)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

1pm to 2:30pm

Walker Room at St. Paul’s Cathedral – 139 Pearl Street

“In the wake of declining annual ridership and a battle to maximize scarce public resources, riders believe the Board of Commissioners and its management staff need to implement changes in the way they operate. That includes engaging with riders more and allowing the public to comment at Board of Commissioners meetings.” – BTRU