Tipico and Remedy House team up for Coffee-n-Clean event

On Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, Tipico Coffee (128 Fargo Avenue) will be teaming up with Remedy House (429 Rhode Island) to collaborate on a Coffee-n-Clean event. People participating can start at either one of the coffee shops, before embarking upon a clean-up walk throughout the West Side. Be sure to bring some bags and gloves…

As a ‘thank you’ for volunteering for the clean-up, the coffee shops will be handing out a free coffee or tea as people set out for the walk, and another one when they return. For example, get a free cup of coffee from Tipico, walk and clean until the bag is filled (or someone gets tired), and then end up at Remedy House for a cup of tea when the mission is complete. Or start at Remedy House and end up at Tipico. You catch the drift. Either way, it’s all good. The important thing is that the West Side gets clean, while people enjoy some tasty brews from two of the greatest cafés in the world.

Hopefully this becomes an annual tradition, because it’s a great idea!

Coffee-n-Clean | Sunday, April 22, 2018 | Tipico Coffee – 128 Fargo Avenue | Remedy House – 429 Rhode Island | 9am-12pm

