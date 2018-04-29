Today marks the last day of operation for The Underground Niteclub (274 Delaware Avenue), one of the best gay bars in Buffalo. Actually, it’s one of the best bars in Buffalo, if you like dive bars. Over the years, Buffalo has lost a number of its seedier establishments, such as The Continental, Roxy’s, and now The Underground. As the city “grows up”, these places are being cast aside, unfortunately.

In the case of The Underground, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) opted to not renew the establishment’s lease, after being in business for 40 years. It’s too bad. I hope that the nightclub bounces back some day. I also hope that other bars step up to accommodate the notorious drag shows that were always a blast to watch. Cheap drinks, a dance floor, an underworld vibe, and a shabby chic clientele… this place is going to be missed. It would be great if someone would step up to find them a new home.

The Men’s Bar History Project has identified 123 men’s gay bars since 1930.

After discussing the closing of The Underground, a friend of mine passed along an interesting website that documents the various alt men’s establishments, including The Underground. The Men’s Bar History Project is a handy-dandy online resource that helps to document the bars, the bartenders, the owners, the DJs, the drag queens, the sounds, and the people. From Bulldog Lil’s to Me and My Arrow, there are a lot of stories to be told, and it’s up to everyone to tell them. The site seeks input from people who frequented the clubs. The information is then posted, in order to offer as much documentation as possible.