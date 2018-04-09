The Serendipity Shoppe – Third Time’s A Charm

The Serendipity Shoppe opened a year ago, in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at One Symphony Circle. Over the years, Serendipity Shoppe has bounced around the city, first opening on Elmwood, before relocating to Amherst Street. Now, in its third home, the antique/thrift store has finally “come home” to a place where it can truly flourish.

This latest location suits the Serendipity Shoppe to a T. There is a ton of space to showcase all of the unique finds, ranging from glassware to jewelry. Michael Warner, who runs the business (operated by Buffalo AIDS Plus Fund of WNY), is very pleased with the location, despite the fact that parking is a little bit tricky. There is a parking lot on the opposite side of the church (on the Pennsylvania side across from Kleinhans Music Hall), which offers ample space to park, but it’s a bit of a trek around the building in the wintertime. Other than that, there are no real drawbacks. Summertime, it’s a breeze.

When I first walked into the Serendipity Shoppe this past Saturday, I could not believe how much room they had to play around with. Everything was displayed in a very organized way, which made browsing even more enjoyable. There’s a lot of stuff to look at, all of which is nicely curated.

Proceeds from the Serendipity Shoppe are dedicated to the Buffalo AIDS Plus Fund of WNY, a non- profit that works toward helping those afflicted with the AIDS/HIV virus. That means that customers who make a purchase are also supporting a worthy cause. What’s not to love about that? Plus, by shopping, you are also supporting the city’s oldest church, which, in itself, is a pretty awesome side benefit.

The Serendipity Shoppe

Basement of First Presbyterian Church at One Symphony Circle. Front entrance is on Wadsworth – parking in back, off Pennsylvania

Open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 5pm (Friday until 6pm)

Donations are welcome – no clothing | Dogs welcome

Website | Facebook | 716.248.0232