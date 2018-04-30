The Queen City Pop Up is Looking for New Retailers for Downtown Incubator

The Queen City Pop Up series has been extremely successful to date, spinning off a number of standalone businesses that can be found in Downtown Buffalo. Each year, small start-up retail-oriented businesses are offered an opportunity to join a collective of pop-ups, under one roof, at a strategic downtown location along Main Street. The incubator initiative offers free rent to those who qualify, thanks to a number of building owners that see the value in such an ongoing venture.

According to Buffalo Place, “Winners of the Queen City Pop Up Project will receive free rent in a select retail location from June 15th through August 31st. Completed applications are due no later than 4:00pm on Monday, May 14th. Click here to download the Request For Proposal (RFP) today.”

Queen City Pop Up is made possible thanks to Mayor Byron W. Brown, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, Buffalo Place, and Working for Downtown.

Visit Queen City Pop Up on Facebook.