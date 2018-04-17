The Buffalo Wing Trail highlights “The Delicious Dozen”

This past weekend, a friend from Cincinnati popped in for a visit, which meant that it was time to grab some Buffalo chicken wings. At first, we thought about heading to Bar-Bill, because they tend to have the best wings in the region (based on the ones that we have sampled). But due to time constraints, we opted for Gabriel’s Gate, which is always a dependable wing experience.

When we walked into Gabriel’s Gate, I picked up a copy of The Buffalo Wing Trail, which is a brochure that features all of the best ‘wingeries’ in WNY. The handy-dandy folding wing guide touts the who’s who of wing slingers, each recognized for their unique contributions to the world of wings.

Each site on the Wing Trail was visited at least twice by VBN staff to ensure the highest standards of wing quality and customer service were in place.

Altogether, 12 notable wing destinations were mapped out by Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) – the organization polled over 86,000 followers on Facebook, to pinpoint what it is calling the “delicious dozen”. VBN also scoured reviews, met with local wing aficionados, etc., to determine the most qualified candidates.

“Food lovers and travelers of all kinds are going to love the Buffalo Wing Trail,” said Drew Cerza, Buffalo’s “Wing King” and founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. “The Trail features a tremendous variety of wing flavors and styles and some of the coolest corner taverns you’d ever want to hang out in. I guarantee that if wings are one of your favorite foods, Buffalo is going to be one of your favorite places.”

“Buffalo has one of the most distinctive food cultures in the entire United States,” said Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler. “And for more than 50 years, chicken wings have been a cornerstone of that culture. With the success of food and beverage trails across the country, Visit Buffalo Niagara felt it was a no-brainer to launch what we’re calling ‘America’s Tastiest Drive’ as a way to call attention to Buffalo’s amazing food scene.”

Introducing the Delicious Dozen:

The Anchor Bar, “Original Wings” 1047 Main St., Buffalo

Bar-Bill Tavern, “Painted Wings” 185 Main St., East Aurora

Blackthorn Restaurant, “South Buffalo Wings” 2134 Seneca St., Buffalo

Cole’s Restaurant, “Classic Wings” 1104 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo

Doc Sullivan’s, “Smitty Wings” 474 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

Duff’s, “Very, Very Hot Wings” 3651 Sheridan Dr., Amherst

Elmo’s, “Double-dipped Wings” 2349 Millersport Hwy., Getzville

Gabriel's Gate, "Old School Wings" 145 Allen St., Buffalo

Gene McCarthy’s, “Blue Cheese Wings” 73 Hamburg St., Buffalo

Glen Park Tavern, “Sicilian Wings” 5507 Main St., Williamsville

The Lenox Grill, “Korean Barbecue Wings” 140 North Street, Buffalo

Mammoser’s Tavern, “Special Sauce Wings” 16 S. Buffalo St., Hamburg

Buffalo Wing Trail brochures are available at the Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center at the corner of Washington and Clinton streets in downtown Buffalo and at brochure racks at cultural attractions throughout the region. Each designated restaurant has been equipped with branded coasters, T-shirts for the staff, banners, window clings, check presenters and glass mugs to enhance the wing trail experience. VBN will frequently award photos posted by visitors on Instagram to #WingBUF with a selection of prizes like Wing Trail T-Shirts and chicken wing bottle opener refrigerator magnets. For more information and to view a video about the Buffalo Wing Trail, visit BuffaloWingTrail.com and follow @Buffalowingtrail on Instagram.

Lead image: Owners and management from the participating restaurants on the trail | Photo by Nancy Parisi