The Annual Great Plant Sale @ The Botanical Gardens

If there was ever a time to load up on plants, it’s at The Botanical Gardens’ Annual Great Plant Sale. It’s also probably a good time to become a member of the Botanical Gardens, because members and volunteers get the first shot at buying the plants. But don’t fret, there will be plenty of amazing plants for everyone.

2018 is anticipated to be the biggest plant sale to date at the The Botanical Gardens. Not only will there be a multitude of plants, there will also be a great variety to choose from, including “exotic Japanese maples, Gingko trees, expanded vegetable and herb selections, native and drought-tolerant rarities, plants for sun and shade, locally grown lilacs, luxurious hanging baskets, perennials, striking house plants.”

All of the plants offered up at the sale have been propagated from the Botanical Gardens’ vast collection, which means that shoppers are guaranteed to find some healthy, beautiful, and unusual varieties. Knowledgable staff will be on-hand during the sales event, for those who are looking for some additional information and pointers. All of the plants will be appropriated labeled per ideal growing conditions, making it easy for people to identify the right plants for the right conditions.

The Great Plant Sale is set to be held on the dates of May 17, 18, and 19.

On May 17 the sale will only be open to Botanical Gardens’ members and volunteers from 4-7pm. The sale will then open to the public on May 18 from 10am-8pm and May 19 from 9am-4pm. 10% discount for Botanical Gardens’ members. The sale is free to the public and takes place in the Botanical Gardens’ Administration building May 17-19. There is no admission fee for the sale.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 S Park Avenue | Buffalo NY

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

