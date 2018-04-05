The AK Announces Beck to Headline 2018 Rockin’ at The Knox

The Albright-Knox has announced that Beck will be the act of choice at this summer’s Rockin’ 2018 (Rockin’ at The Knox). This is big news for fans of the “master of reinvention”. Beck has been a quintessential rocker who has managed to maintain his unique sounds, without selling out to the mainstream audience. Beck is as inventive as always. By sticking to his guns, he has even managed to bridge the gap between music listeners of myriad genres. He’s an artist that is always current – as a “singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist.”

Beck | July 16, 2018 | 6pm – 10pm | See Facebook event

Members’ pre-sale tickets on sale April 12 at 10 am

General admission tickets on sale April 14 at 10 am

Members’ Pre-Sale

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available for active Albright-Knox Members only, from 10 am on Thursday, April 12, to 9 am on Saturday, April 14, or until sold out. Members’ pre-sale tickets are limited to four tickets per membership. To purchase your Members’ pre-sale tickets, you can:

Order online: The link to purchase Members’ pre-sale tickets will be posted on the AK’s website at 10 am on Thursday, April 12. If you haven’t already done so, you must register your Albright-Knox Member account online for access to the online pre-sale. Please use the email address where you receive your Albright-Knox emails.

Order in person: Visit the Albright-Knox between 10 am and 5 pm on April 12 or 13.

Order by phone: Call 716.290.8292 between 10 am and 5 pm on April 12 or 13. Requests for tickets via voicemail cannot be guaranteed.

If you are not an active Albright-Knox Member, join or renew today to get access to this exclusive Members’ pre-sale.

General Admission Tickets

The link to purchase general admission tickets will be posted on our website at 10 am on Saturday, April 14. General admission tickets will be available through Ticketfly only. Please go online to Ticketfly.com, visit a Ticketfly outlet, or call 877.987.6487.

For sponsorship information or VIP ticketing, please contact Erin Sheets at esheets@albrightknox.org. Please visit the AK’s website for additional information, including frequently asked questions about the Rockin’ event.