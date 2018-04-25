When it comes to getting outside, walking in the fresh air, Buffalonians love to do it for a cause. For 26 years, people have been participating in the annual AIDS Walk, to raise funds for Evergreen Health, and organization that provides medical, supportive, and behavioral health services to people living with HIV. These services include treatment, pharmacy services, insurance enrollment, counseling, and care coordination. The comprehensive healthcare delivery system also provides HIV education and prevention services, through testing programs, along with access to PrEP, a daily pill for HIV prevention.

On Saturday, May 5, the community will once again support this crucial program and services, by hosting The 26th Annual AIDS Walk Buffalo, presented by Quest Diagnostics. The walk will take place 199 Lincoln Parkway at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, starting at 10:30 am.

Last year’s walk raised more than $115,000.

“We’re so excited that the 26th annual AIDS Walk is almost here and can’t wait to join the hundreds of walkers in Delaware Park to raise awareness for those who have been affected by HIV,” said Rob Baird, Director, Fundraising and Events, Evergreen Health. “The funds raised from the walk support Evergreen Health’s HIV treatment and prevention services. We offer medical care, pharmacy services, insurance enrollment, counseling, care coordination and more. Our services truly change people’s lives and we’re proud to be a leader in HIV Care.”

The theme for this year’s Walk is “How Far We’ve Come”, which is certainly a significant ways since the first walk! Over that period of time, countless people have come together to support the initiative, and medical progress pertaining to AIDS has made huge strides.

The education tent will feature a collection of memorial quilt panels that honor those who have died from AIDS. The panels help raise awareness and are a symbol to participants of ‘how far we’ve come’.

“We meet our patients where they’re at,” said Matthew Crehan Higgins, AVP of Enhanced Medical Services, Evergreen Health. “If someone receives an HIV diagnoses, we can quickly link them to the treatment they need. If someone wants to take more control of their health, we can get them started on PrEP. Our HIV treatment and prevention services have made a difference in the lives of so many people and we’ve become a leader in HIV care.”

The 26th Annual AIDS Walk Buffalo

Saturday, May 5, 2018

199 Lincoln Parkway at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park

Registration begins at 9 am. The opening ceremony will take place at 10 am, followed by the walk at 10:30 am. There will be a post-walk awards ceremony and free picnic lunch starting at 11 am.

To register to walk, become a volunteer or for more information, visit www.aidswalkbuffalo.com.