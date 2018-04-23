Sustainable, Wheelchair Friendly Garden to be built at Buffalo Center

A grant from Engineers for a Sustainable World (ESW) has been secured by four University at Buffalo seniors, Amelia Veitch, Austin Reese, Andrea Oaks, and Austin Izzo. The funding is being directed towards creating a sustainable landscape project at the Buffalo Center (Rehabilitation & Nursing) that will allow residents in wheelchairs to venture outdoors, to explore and interact with the accessible garden features.
The ADA compliant landscape concept incorporates myriad design, engineering, and building criteria, as specified by ESW via the grant application process. Once complete, all Buffalo Center residents will be afforded access to the eco-friendly grounds, which are currently under construction.
On Saturday, April 28, from 1 pm to 3 pm, the community is invited to come observe the completion of the project, which takes place on National Build Day. Guests to the event will get a chance to meet the core project leaders, along with the entire team, and learn about the process of transforming fallow land into an interactive outdoor gardenscape for people with mobility limitations.
National Build Day Comes to Buffalo
April 28, 2018
1:00 – 3:00pm
Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare
Buffalo Center 1014 Delaware Avenue Buffalo, NY 14209
Snack and refreshments will be provided