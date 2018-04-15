St Ann’s Must See Panorama

You cannot get inside St Ann’s Church on Buffalo’s East Side anymore. But, this panoramic image will give you a bit of a sense for why this building must be saved. The Catholic Church has closed the church and rumor has it they plan to strip the interior and ready the building for demolition and eventual sale of the property. Click on the image below and take a look at this panorama. Make sure it is in full screen mode to get the full impact.
How can we throw this away? How can we send this to landfill?
Click the picture to see panorama.
The image is linked from Broadway Fillmore Alive where you can find more information on the church and other East Side issues and events. This interactive panoramic view was created in 2013 by Buffalo VR. In addition to Saint Ann’s, they have a lot of other very cool panos from all over Buffalo.
The Church was erected 160 years ago by the sweat and hard work of poor immigrants who gave their time and meager savings to create a majestic monument to their faith. It is a record in stone, glass, wood, plaster, and paint of the people who built our country in its early years. They entrusted us with this amazing work of art and we will very likely throw it away. the Bishop, call the Mayor, call the County Executive, call your Councilman. Tell them that Buffalo should not throw away its irreplaceable heritage.