Spring Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

On Sunday, May 6, from 11 AM to 5 PM, Step Out Buffalo will be hosting the spring edition of Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market. This phenomenal concept combines the awesomeness of brunch with the intrigue of an artisan market. It’s the perfect Sunday combo for people who love Sundays for myriad reasons, including the eating and drinking aspect, as well as the exploring and browsing aspect. Spring Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market covers it all, and then some.

Live DJ, beer/wine/cocktails, AND a Bloody Mary Bar, plus a variety of food for purchase.

This particular dining and shopping event takes place just before Mother’s Day, which is another great reason to attend. Artisan booths will occupy the entire first floor of The Hotel @ The Lafayette. Altogether, there will be over 75 vendors featured, which means that there will be plenty of unique merch, presented by various local small businesses, shops, and vendors.

Spring Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

Sunday, May 6, 2018

11 AM to 5 PM

The Hotel @ The Lafayette | 391 Washington Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

