Sinatra signs off on work at Parkdale and Breckenridge

In September of 2017, a substantial building at the corner of Parkdale and Breckenridge caught fire, resulting in serious damage to the second floor and the attic. In the end, the entire structure needed to be updated due to fire, smoke, and water damage.
This morning, Nick Sinatra, from Sinatra & Company Real Estate, signed off on demo and roof work, and anticipates that additional work will begin on restoring the apartments in the near future.
Sinatra said, “I bought the building, spent $100k fixing it up inside, and it burned four weeks later. A tenant feel asleep with a lit cigarette. Damage was at least $700k but we are still assessing.”
The premises have been shored up in the meantime, so that no further harm occurs. Sinatra work crews have been seen around the perimeter of the building, cleaning up the grounds (lead image).
According to Sinatra, he is still waiting to get the architectural drawings. Once his crew has the drawings, they will proceed with rehabbing the structure. If all goes according to plan, restoration work should begin in about a month or so. There are nine units within the building.
Thankfully, the fire was contained by firefighters (a couple who were injured putting out the flames), or we would be looking at an empty corner lot instead of retaining significant infill. This is another good save for the West Side.