Sign of Things to Come: Waterfront Place

Ellicott Development is adding two townhouses at its Waterfront Place development in Waterfront Village. They are planned for the front of the Admiral’s Walk condominium tower along Ojibwa Circle.
In order to not block views the views of Admiral’s Walk’s residents, the proposed townhouses will be two-stories with no second-story windows facing the condo tower’s parking podium. They will complement the townhouses built by Ellicott Development south of the site including the nine units recently finished. The previous units are each three stories and feature 2,890 to 3,451 square feet of living space. Sales prices to date range from $636,000 to $935,000.
AP Architects designed the nine townhouses at 21 to 51 Ojibwa and the two proposed additions.
Ciminelli Real Estate is also proposing a townhouse and condo development in Waterfront Village, The West End. That project is currently making its way through the City’s development review process.
