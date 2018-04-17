Sign of Things to Come: AMC Theaters

The Benchmark Group is heading to the Preservation Board for approval of exterior signage for its AMC Theater project at 639 Main Street. DCI Signs and Awnings would install four signs on the property if approved. Benchmark expects to reopen the complex, which has been dormant since June 2014, this summer.
A low-key blade and marquee sign are proposed for the Main Street façade, and wall and façade signs would be installed on the Washington Street side.
Minimal changes are proposed for the Main Street frontage of the complex. Plans call for replacement of glass panes and one broken door, power washing the windows, replacing the downspouts, and repairing and painting the frames on the second story windows.