Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Sign of Things to Come: AMC Theaters

0 Comments

The Benchmark Group is heading to the Preservation Board for approval of exterior signage for its AMC Theater project at 639 Main Street. DCI Signs and Awnings would install four signs on the property if approved. Benchmark expects to reopen the complex, which has been dormant since June 2014, this summer.

A low-key blade and marquee sign are proposed for the Main Street façade, and wall and façade signs would be installed on the Washington Street side.

Minimal changes are proposed for the Main Street frontage of the complex. Plans call for replacement of glass panes and one broken door, power washing the windows, replacing the downspouts, and repairing and painting the frames on the second story windows.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments