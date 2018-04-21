Search is on for 2019 Decorators’ Show House

Every other year, The Junior League of Buffalo (JLB) hosts a Decorators’ Show House that revamps a notable WNY home into a stunning showstopper showroom. In order to pull off the biennial design-intensive feat, JLB sets out to find the perfect house that matches a specified criteria.

2019 will mark the 20th year of the Decorators’ Show House. Currently JLB is looking for a house that fits the following specs:

At least 7,000 square feet

Two staircases

Minimum of two to three car garage

Suitable yard space

Off-street parking

Vacant from January 1st to June 1st

The house chosen for the transformation will be the beneficiary of a complete makeover, at the hands of some of the most renowned decorators in WNY. Each decorator is assigned a room, to transform into whatever he or she feels suits the space. By the end of the conversion, the entire house has been transitioned into a “contemporary state of elegance.”

JBL, in partnership with The Buffalo News, has raised over $4,000,000 to benefit the Western New York community through revenue generated by its Show House.

Qualified property owners, with homes that possess historical and architectural value, have until May 15, 2018 to submit their property for consideration. The property must be within city limits, or at least within close proximity. Once the house has been identified, area decorators and crafts people will get to work on updating the property. When the house metamorphosis is complete, the public will be able to purchase tickets to tour the newly restored residence from April 27 through May 19 , 2019.

Anyone interested in submitting a property for consideration, can call the Junior League Headquarters at 716.884.8865 or send an email to jlb@jlbuffalo.org.

Click here to see past show houses and their beneficiaries.