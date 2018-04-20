Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Say Yes Buffalo embarks upon 5-year, $100 million endowment campaign

Once goal is reached by 2023, $100 million endowment will secure college tuition scholarships for Buffalo students, forever

0 Comments

Say Yes Buffalo is one step further towards realizing a monumental fundraising goal that will ultimately secure college tuition scholarships for all eligible Buffalo students, forever. For the first time, these students have an opportunity that was never afforded to them. It’s new beacon of hope that is encouraging young people to hunker down and study, because they know that postsecondary education opportunities await. The dream of going to college is no longer just a dream, it’s a reality.

Today, Say Yes Buffalo announce that it has officially embarked upon a 5-year, $100 million endowment campaign towards that end. The campaign was initiated by an anonymous $25 million challenge gift from one individual donor, who required that matching funds in that same amount be raised by local donors. From there, another $50 million would have to come from a combination of local, state and national supporters by 2023. At that time, Buffalo public and charter school students would have access to scholarships in perpetuity, thanks to the interest earned (per year) from the $100 million endowment, which will cover the projected expenses of these scholarships and grants annually, according to Say Yes Buffalo.

Say Yes Buffalo provides scholarships to eligible graduates of Buffalo public and charter schools to all SUNY/CUNY schools and more than 90 private colleges and universities. 

“Since the announcement of Say Yes Buffalo in December of 2011, the focus of our board has been on the short term, 10-year goal of $29 million to secure scholarships through the high school graduating class of 2022,” said Alphonso O’Neil-White, chair of the Say Yes Buffalo Scholarship. “As we’ve neared meeting that goal, we are excited to announce our endowment campaign that will ensure that eligible Buffalo students can go to college without the financial burden of tuition for generations to come. We are hopeful that with this incredible $25 million gift, coupled with the support of our more than 400 donors, we have the momentum needed to reach this new goal. It is an exciting moment for the future of postsecondary education of Buffalo youth.”

To date, Say Yes Buffalo has already awarded more than $7.4 million in scholarships. The efforts have affected over 5,000 Buffalo public and charter school graduates from the classes of 2013 – 2017. Preliminary data shows that at least 345 students have earned postsecondary certifications and degrees (data available through Spring 2015). Adding to the momentum, more than 2,500 students are still enrolled in postsecondary programs at this juncture of time.

Photo: Say Yes Buffalo

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments