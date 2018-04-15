Roosevelt Park area gets Re-Treed

Yesterday, a team of about 60 people headed out to plant 30 trees in Buffalo’s Roosevelt Park (Bailey/Suffolk area). The volunteer effort was led by Paul Maurer of Re-Tree Buffalo and Darren Cotton from the University Heights District (Tool Library). Together, the two orchestrated another sensational planting, thanks to a volunteer group that was mostly comprised of University at Buffalo students.
To date, Re-Tree the District , headed up by Cotton, has planted over 1,000 trees with UB student volunteers. These neighborhoods are sorely lacking in trees, compared to the rest of the city. By combining efforts with Re-Tree, there is an even greater impact.
When asked what further Re-Tree efforts are planned, Maurer replied, “We are planning many plantings this fall as we get ever-closer to our 30,000th tree goal, set following the October 12, 2016 devastating Surprise snowstorm. That will equal 60,000 trees planted, since we ask municipalities to match what our volunteers plant with their crews. The storm destroyed 57,000 trees in the public areas (streets, parks, public right of ways) in about 18 municipalities of WNY.”
Maurer also made a point to mention that the Re-Tree effort is still in need of funding in order to reach their goal. Donations can be made online.
The benefits of trees:
- Shade
- Beauty
- Clean air
- Property values
- Habitat for critters
- Sound barriers
- Protection from wind
- Water retention