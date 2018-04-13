Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Revised Plan Submitted for Maryland/West Building

Anthony LoRusso’s is heading back to the Zoning Board of Appeals with a modified plan for an apartment building at the southeast corner of Marlyand and West streets. Proposed balconies on the south side of the building have been dropped after a neighboring resident cried fowl over privacy issues.

Old Design (L) and New

The 39-unit building would be constructed north of LoRusso’s recently-completed, 58-unit Allentown Square Apartments project. The new building would contain 39 one-bedroom market-rate apartments ranging in size from from 467 sq.ft. to 719 sq.ft.

Revised South Facade

The project includes a bicycle storage room in the basement of the building, which will hold a minimum of 20 bicycles. There are sixty-one parking spaces provided on the site, four of which are handicap accessible.

LoRusso is seeking variances to allow for four stories where three are permitted and a seven foot vinyl fence where only brick, stone, concrete, wood or iron fencing up to four feet is allowed. The side previous side yard balcony variance request has been dropped.

