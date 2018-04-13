Revised Plan Submitted for Maryland/West Building

Anthony LoRusso’s is heading back to the Zoning Board of Appeals with a modified plan for an apartment building at the southeast corner of Marlyand and West streets. Proposed balconies on the south side of the building have been dropped after a neighboring resident cried fowl over privacy issues.
The 39-unit building would be constructed north of LoRusso’s recently-completed, 58-unit Allentown Square Apartments project. The new building would contain 39 one-bedroom market-rate apartments ranging in size from from 467 sq.ft. to 719 sq.ft.
The project includes a bicycle storage room in the basement of the building, which will hold a minimum of 20 bicycles. There are sixty-one parking spaces provided on the site, four of which are handicap accessible.
LoRusso is seeking variances to allow for four stories where three are permitted and a seven foot vinyl fence where only brick, stone, concrete, wood or iron fencing up to four feet is allowed. The side previous side yard balcony variance request has been dropped.
Get Connected: Allentown Square Apartments, 716.884.3800