Renovation Planned for 91 Johnson Park

The owners of an historic Johnson Park property are proposing an extensive renovation. The circa-1880, two-story residence is 3,508 sq.ft. and was purchased by Lauren and Michael Petroziello one year ago. While the first floor facade seems a little jumbled, a neighbor notes that early photos of the property show the restoration plan to be historically accurate.

From the work description provided by designer Dean Architects:

The project will consist of the removal and replacement of the existing windows in the complete structure. The new windows will have an aluminum clad exterior and a painted wood interior. Pella Architect Series or equal. The windows will be custom made to the existing openings with arched tops and mullions to match the existing configuration.

The project also proposes a new entrance addition at the side of the structure, this addition will be wood frame and trimmed with Azek PVC trim and panel material, and will have a new steel entrance system manufactured by Hopes Windows Inc. that will include a set of double doors, sidelites and transoms constructed with their Landmark 175 framing.

Lastly, we are proposing to enlarge the existing one-car garage to accommodate two cars, the garage will have HardiePlank siding with trim features and corbels to match the existing structure.

The Preservation Board will review the project at its meeting on May 3.