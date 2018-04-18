Record Theatre Portfolio Up for Grabs – Three Investment Opportunities At Hand

Three significant Main Street buildings are currently for sale. The buildings are all part of the former Record Theatre real estate portfolio.
This past December, the entire portfolio went up for auction, but the owner didn’t get the value that they wanted, according to Todd P. Danni, Associate Real Estate Broker at Hanna Commercial Real Estate. Instead, Danni broke up the parcels. “The buildings are very different – selling them individually might appeal to smaller investors and different uses,” he said.
There is an incredible opportunity to transform these buildings into significant parcels that add value to other nearby developments. The corner of Main Street and Lafayette is close to Lancaster Square, as well as Canisius College. It’s also on the Metro Rail route, and not far from the Medical Campus.
The facades of a couple of these buildings need a major overhaul – it would be interesting to see what lies beneath the surface.
1786 Main Street – see listing
Built 1910 – $750,000
- Approximately 25,000 Sq. Ft. with 2 Story Open Lobby and Tons of Open Space
- On Metro Rail route
- OfficeLoft Creative Space
- Flex Showroom
- Plenty of Opportunity to Redevelop
- Side Parking Lot Plus On Street Parking
- High Traffic Area Near Newer City Projects
- FlexLight Distribution
- Additional Parking Lot & Surrounding Bldgs at 1762 Main and 1040 Lafayette also for sale
1762 & 1766 Main street – see listing
Built 1965 – $325,000
- FlexLight Distribution
- Office Residential
- Gross Leasable: 14,260 SF
- Smaller Building in rear is 2808 Sqft all Block (below right)
- Main building is currently mixed use, retail, office and apartments
- Side parking lot is available for additional parking but will be divided up with sale of 1786 Main Street
- Can be sold as a package with 1040 Lafayette, and 1786 Main street
- On Metro Rail route
1040 Lafayette – see listing
- Built 1900 – $150,000
- Brick building with apartment on the second floor
- Building needs some roof repairs
- 5,470 SF
- On Metro Rail route
- Close to Canisius College and Lancaster Square
- High Traffic Area Near Newer City Projects
Get connected: Todd P. Danni | Associate Real Estate Broker @ Hanna Commercial Real Estate | (716) 465-1282