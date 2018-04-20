Record Store Day is Saturday, April 21

Saturday, April 21 is Record Store Day. Do you recall, not that long ago, that record stores were just hanging on by a thread? Well, today vinyl has made a comeback, partially thanks to grassroots movements including Record Store Day. A couple of local record shops are participating in the international event, including Black Dots on Grant Street (corner of Lafayette, and Revolver Records (lead image) at 1451 Hertel.
On Record Store Day, vinyl fans can look forward to new releases, special deals, and even live music. Just check out the live music promo that is taking place at Revolver Records:
- 12:00 Mom Said No
- 12:30 Good Neighbors
- 1:00 Adam Thompson
- 1:30 Belle Plain & Blake Bergland
- 2:00 Cee Gee
- 2:30 Good Dude
- 3:00 Nylon Otters
- 3:30 Short Moscato
- 4:00 Gathering Ground
- 4:30 Tyler Bagwell
Black Dots is also gearing up for the big day, starting at 8am. Not only will they be doling out free vegan cookies and beer, there will also be an additional 1000 records on hand that they have scoured from collections, to be released on Record Store Day. Be sure to check out recordstoreday.com, to see what’s shaping up all over the world, from new releases to music superstars paying visits to their favorite independent record shops.