Queer Space Planning Meeting

On Sunday, April 22,  No Labels Clothing Cooperative will be hosting a Queer Space Planning Meeting, with intentions of reigniting conversations that revolve around preserving and generating space for the alt community, especially Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) and Transgender/Gender Non-Conforming (TGNC) organizations and people.

According to the cooperative, in recent years, a number of the queer spaces have disappeared, and there is a need for a new organization dedicated to incubating groups that are understanding and sensitive to the issues at hand. At this time No Labels is looking for an array of passionate people to attend the public meeting, to ensure that there are plenty of voices and ideas presented.

Queer Space Planning Meeting

Sunday, April 22, 2018

6 PM – 8 PM

Pilgrim – St. Luke’s and El Nuevo Camino United Church of Christ, a supportive affirming parish 

335 Richmond Avenue at the Corner of West Utica | Buffalo NY

See Facebook for further details

