Pollution Prevention through Art – Earth Day at the Buffalo Museum of Science

This coming Earth Day, Sunday April 22, you won’t want to miss a new student art show on plastic pollution at the Buffalo Museum of Science. The art work showcased on that day will feature displays by students who have transformed discarded single-use plastic bags into wonderful works of art. While the artistic displays might be endearing, the message is the complete opposite. Our waterways are contaminated with discarded plastic, which is causing major environmental issues.
Pollution Prevention through Art is being brought to the museum by student artists throughout WNY and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning. On that day, visitors will encounter nine painted rain barrels as part the Western New York Stormwater Coalition’s Annual Art Contest. There will also be a meet and greet with student artists (1pm) who created the Plastic Pollution art work using thousands of plastic bags that they collected at their homes.
Earth Day at the Buffalo Museum of Science, a Student Art Show on Plastic Pollution
Earth Day – Sunday April 22, 2018
Buffalo Science Museum |1020 Humboldt Pkwy | Buffalo, New York 14211
Beginning in late 2017, teachers from around the region have been leading S.T.E.A.M. curriculum highlighting topics such as litter, stormwater management and ocean gyres. These teachers engaged students to understand their role in plastic pollution prevention, and discussed ways students and their families can minimize the use of single-use plastic, such as plastic bags.
All Earth Day activities are included with general admission and free for Museum members.
Visit for more information: www.sciencebuff.org/site/learn-and-explore-menu/events/earth-day-2018
Funded by a grant from the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute, NYSP2I
Other partners include:
The Buffalo Zoo
Erie County Department of Environment and Planning
Buffalo Museum of Science
Modern Disposal
Hyatts Creative
www.erie.gov/byobag | www.facebook.com/events/593364484377357