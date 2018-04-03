Each year, the Parkside Community Association (PCA) hosts a Tour of Homes that showcases the architectural prowess of the neighborhood. There is nothing cookie cutter about this tour – each of the homes is sensational in its own right.

Proceeds benefit the continuing work of the Parkside Community Association.

“This year’s tour features some truly exceptional homes. We have an exclusive Frank Lloyd Wright Home on the Darwin Martin Complex, the former homes of both Hens and Kelly of the Hens and Kelly department stores, the home featured in the film Best Friends, and the home in the recent feature movie Marshall filmed right here in Buffalo”, remarked Matthew Pelkey, the PCA’s Tours Chair. “These homes tell the story of Buffalo and highlight its resurgence.”

Be sure to come hungry, because food trucks will be stationed in the neighborhood. This tour is right around the corner from Hertel Avenue, so be sure to take a stroll and see all of the new businesses. The Main-Amherst business district is also nearby, for those looking to spend some additional time in the neighborhood.

Parkside Community Association’s 20th Annual Tour of Homes

Sunday, May 20, 2018

11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance for PCA members/students and $20 in advance for non-members. Don’t wait! Day of event tickets for PCA members/students are $25 and day of event tickets for non-members are $30.

Tickets on sale now at www.parksidebuffalo.org

Advance tickets can be obtained by visiting the PCA office at 2318 Main Street in Buffalo, by calling the office at (716) 838-1240 during posted business hours, or online at www.parksidebuffalo.org. No children under the age of twelve please. The event is held rain or shine.