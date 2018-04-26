Outbound: Nita Penfold and Anne E. Pluto will read at the Literary Café

Author: Ryki Zuckerman

When Annie Pluto was asked years ago what kind of music she would like paired with her for the Niagara-Erie Writers Music and Poetry Series held at Peopleart Gallery which sat on Lexington next to the old Lexington Co-op, she said “gospel.”

She was paired with Iona Penteldon, daycare teacher and gospel singer, and a glorious evening ensued. Annie moved to Massachusetts where she still teaches at Leslie College.

Coincidentally, poet Nita Penfold also left Western New York and earned an MFA at Leslie College.

Both poets have a number of books and chapbooks under their belt now, including current new releases.

Penfold has out Landing in Oz (2012) and They Stand Up in Broken Shells (2006), Mile-High Blue-Sky Pie (2002) and The Woman With the Wild-Grown Hair (1998), and is a former co-editor of Earth’s Daughters magazine, the locally produced feminist literary journal now in its 47th year of publication.

Pluto is an editor at Nixes Mate Review and author of The Frog Princess, Lubbock Electric, and Lantern Festival.

The two poets have been widely published in small press journals. They have also both been invited back to Buffalo to read over the years, together for the Gray Hair Series that held sway at Hallwalls in Babeville’s Cinema Room for ten years and, individually, Annie at Daemen College Readings at the RIC in 2016.

This year, on May 2, Nita Penfold and Anne E. Pluto will read at the Literary Café at the CFI (Center for Inquiry) with special musical guest, Iona Pentledon. The event is free and open to the public. Center for Inquiry is located at 1310 Sweethome Rd.. Amherst, and the program begins at 7:30pm.

Lead image: Nita Penfold and Anne E. Pluto, with RD Pohl