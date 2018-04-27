Outbound: Buffalo Arts Movement

Buffalo Arts Movement (BAM) is a one-stop hub for all of your creative desires. Located in Depew in a former church, this full spectrum arts center offers classes in dance, creative movement, and visual arts. According to Krista Lake, BAM’s sole proprietor, more course options will be making their way through the door. “Soon, we will be adding other options such as Wing Chun Kung Fu, computer arts, including Photoshop and 3D animation, and science classes.”

The space also hosts holiday party events, offers custom designed arts based children’s parties, and holds community artisan events.

Lake created the space in September 2017. She wanted to provide “rich and meaningful art experiences her own children can grow with.” She feels that, for years, there has been diminished opportunity for these types of hands-on experiences. Children are increasingly socially detached, in a world that is dominated social media, video games, cell phones, and the general fast paced lifestyles that most people are guilty of. Lake has a vision, to provide the community with a refuge where folks can forget the day to day hustle, and explore ongoing, diverse art cultures.

Upcoming art, dance, and fitness class include, Art Club for 3-8Year Olds, Saturday Morning Cartoons, and Kids Hip Hop Choreography Dance.

Art is arguably a strong force that can bring people together and expose folks from all walks of life to new cultures and new worlds. Barriers that keep us apart can be broken down through art, which is exactly the goal in mind for Lake. “Art is an amazing way for people to come together, and learn to respect one another, regardless of cultural, socioeconomic, religious, political, or other factors that often keep people apart,” she said.

Buffalo Arts Movement | 94 Meridian Street | Depew, New York 14043 | (716) 393-3674 | Facebook

Photos: BAM