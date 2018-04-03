Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Outbound: Battle For The Border 7s Tournament

Regional rugby fans are gearing up for a sensational tournament that is being held this coming Saturday at Old Fort Niagara. Upwards of 1000 rugby players will be battling it out in the Battle for The Border tournament, which anticipates on attracting enthusiasts from all over the region to watch top notch play.

Participating players range from ages 8 through 35, and include both men’s and women’s teams.

The host team, hailing from Buffalo, is South Buffalo Rugby – a team that has doubled in size since last year’s inaugural CanAm 7’s international rugby tournament. That alone should say something about how amped the players are to contend in Saturday’s match. Scores of other local teams/players will be competing, which means that there will be plenty of fans rooting for their hometown favorites. 

Other teams competing at Old Fort Niagara hail from 10 states, and Ontario. Altogether, there will be over 170 games played throughout the day. 170 games!

The Battle at the Border tournament is renowned as one of the top tournaments in the nation, and has been officially recognized USA Rugby as a D1 College National Championship Qualifier. There are only 12 tournaments in the US that share that designation. 

Battle For The Border 7s Tournament

Hosted by South Buffalo Rugby

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Games begin at 9:00AM and champions are announced at 5:00PM

See schedule

Old Fort Niagara | 102 Morrow Plaza | Youngstown, NY 14174

