Outbound: 2018 Buffalo Snow Bowl

Where do you want to go from here with all of your heart? What better time than now to lift the weight of burdens, fears, and regrets that keep you distanced from your deepest wishes and desires. This is your chance to have those revealed and supported.

Join Korrine Holt, the founder of Attune to Love and author of the new book Poetic Ascension, as she brings her Attune to Love 2018 North American Tour to the Santosha Holistic Center in the village of Williamsville on Friday night, April 20th, for her all-new workshop, The Art of Well-Being.

During this interactive event, you will learn how to:

– Strengthen your well-being by uncovering what holds you back and what to do about it, using your imagination to rejuvenate your reality.

– Revitalize your relationships with all areas of your life.

– Gain clarity with the things that matter most to you right now.

Bring a notebook or journal to write in and colored pencils or crayons if you have them.

At the conclusion of this workshop, you will also have an opportunity to purchase your very own copy of Poetic Ascension and have it personally signed by Korrine herself.

Tickets for this special engagement are $33.00 and can be purchased by phone (at 716.930.5011) or in-person at Santosha. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $39.00 each.