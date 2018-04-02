Outbound: 2018 Buffalo Snow Bowl

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Buffalo Snow Bowl

On Saturday, April 7 (8 AM  6 PM), a sensational flag football tournament will be held at New Era Field, featuring amateur, pro, co-ed, and high school divisions. The event, know as the Buffalo Snow Bowl, is a 6-on-6 Flag Football fundraiser, where teams each raise (at least) $1000 in order to participate. The charitable aspect of the tournament sees 48 teams helping to support Special Olympics New York. The registration process ends on Wednesday, April 4 at noon. Following is a breakdown of the different divisions (with light blocking):

  • High School League – 16-18 year olds
  • Pro League – Teams that have played together before. This will be the most competitive league there is. If a team is too competitive in another division, they will be moved to the Pro League
  • Co-Ed League – Teams are required to have at least two females participating during play
  • Amateur League – Teams are not looking to be too competitive. Maybe you haven’t played together before

Teams are allowed up to 12 players; all must be 16 years of age or older to participate. Field size is 20 yards x 40 yards with each team guaranteed three games at New Era Field. 

Register for the 2018 Buffalo Snow Bowl: www.BuffaloSnowBowl.org

