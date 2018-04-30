ONCE at MusicalFare much better than touring production at Shea’s.

THE BASICS: ONCE, the musical by Walsh, Hansard & Irglová, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Steve Copps and Renee Landrigan runs through May 27, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30 & 7:30, and Sundays at 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst (tip: enter off Getzville Road) (839-8540). Full service bar in a stylish lounge. www.musicalfare.com

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Guy, a depressed Dubliner who works in his dad’s vacuum cleaner shop with dreams of making it big in music until his girlfriend left him to go to New York meets Girl, a Czech immigrant, who also has a past, who keeps Guy’s eye on the prize and with her zest for life brings him (and many others) out of their shells in this bittersweet rom-com.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: So, after sitting through ONCE at Shea’s several seasons back, ONCE once was enough for me. Then, a friend, who had also come away from that national touring company production thinking “What the hell was that all about?” told me: “Go see it at MusicalFare. It all makes sense this time and it’s very moving.” And I thought “What the hell; we’ll try it.” Yes! That’s what friends are for.

I’m going to give Director Randy Kramer a lot of credit here for making the story hold together so that all (and there are many) of the supporting characters are just that – wonderfully supportive of the story of Guy and Girl.

My friend also posited that perhaps the smaller stage (set, lighting, and sound design by Chris Cavanagh) and the intimate venue itself helped draw us in. I must say that the choreography (Michael Walline) to move 15 people and props in and out of scenes on that tiny stage (well, in comparison to Shea’s which is intimidating in its size) was very entertaining. Costumes, hair, wigs, and make-up designed by Kari and Susan Drozd were quite amusing. And musical direction by Theresa Quinn, out on stage with her accordion (yes!) coordinating all 15 players, several of whom exchange instruments from number to number, must have kept her up at night, but it all works. In fact, Quinn was so energized that she and cast members were out in the Premier Lounge, playing a post-show cabaret.

Renee Landrigan excels in roles where she must be sweet and vulnerable one second and feisty / get out of my way the next. As Girl, her tender duets with Steve Copps as Guy were moving.

Other highlights were a male A Capella choir in Act II; Bob Mazierski, who is actually a great musician, playing the world’s worst heavy-metal-Czech-hyper-caffeinated drummer; funnyman Jacob Albarella as the banker singer-songwriter wannabe; and Amy Jakiel, who is actually a cellist (yes!) as the sexy Reza, a vamp on the bar top who unzips in the service of true love.

The rest of the very able ensemble were Ryleigh Grace Cavanagh, Mia Cimato, Katie Clark, Philip Farugia, Robert Insana, Andrew J. Reimers, and Nick Stevens. They act, they sing, they play, and they are ALWAYS ENGAGED! So we in the audience were too.

Again, if you enjoyed ONCE before, you’ll enjoy this ONCE again. If you didn’t before, you probably will this time around.

