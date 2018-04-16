Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Olmsteducation Week – Celebrating 150 Years of Olmsted in Buffalo

Celebrating our Olmsted Parks April 20 - 28

0 Comments

To celebrate 150 years of Olmsted in Buffalo, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has orchestrated a week’s worth of activities and events throughout the city, from Earth Day clean-ups to a movie screening of The Lorax at North Park Theatre. There will be tree giveaways, an Urban Park Practitioners Roundtable, a Book Signing with Frank Kowsky (The Best Planned City in the World: Olmsted, Vaux, and the Buffalo Park System), an expert panel discussion on arboreta in the historic landscape, and Arbor Day Tree Work at South Park. You can find all of the Olmsteducation Week events and activities by clicking here

As part of Olmsteducation Week, the BOPC is promoting a new way for people to get intimately involved with their parks, by digging in the dirt. A volunteer day effort has been established for each of the Olmsted Parks. The wide-sweeping initiative is a way for all of us to celebrate 150 years of Olmsted in Buffalo, by giving back to the parks, which are a major part of the skeletal frame of our city. People are encouraged to volunteer as a group, or by themselves. 

  • April 21: Delaware Park
  • May 24: Cazenovia Park
  • June 23: Riverside Park
  • July 14: South Park
  • August 11: MLK Jr. Park
  • September 1: Front Park

Registration is required in order to participate in this city-wide volunteer effort. Click on the following link to sign up to volunteer: bfloparks.org/volunteer150.

Olmsted Park enthusiasts are also invited to share their favorite park moments at #Olmsted150.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments