Old First Ward Gets Inked

Muralist Vinny Alejandro is keeping busy these days. His most recent work is on the side of a building on South Park, between Alabama and Louisiana. The mural was sponsored by Luke Cellino from Cellino Plumbing.

According to Alejandro, the agreement to paint the public mural was formulated while he was working on a series of murals for the plumbing business (inside). Along with some signage that featured a series of pipes, Alejandro was also granted an opportunity to paint a great historic piece that pays homage to Buffalo’s historic rail lines (NY Central Railroad & The Central Terminal).

Up next, Alejandro is planning on painting a “Welcome to South Buffalo” mural, on South Park towards Lackawanna. Stay tuned!

