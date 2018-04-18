If you’ve ever considered “going solar”, or at least learning more about how to incorporate solar into your home or business, People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Green – PUSH Sol) has got you covered. On Saturday April 28, from 1 to 3 pm, PUSH Green/Sol is hosting a Solar In Our City event that will explain to you the ins and outs of solar energy, and how you can incorporate it into your life.
Not only will you be helping the environment, you will also be helping yourself, by bringing down your utility costs. Whether you rent or own, you are invited to come learn about the new solar options continue to be introduced to this market. There are so many benefits to solar, ranging from home value appreciation to supporting local business and workforce development.
At the least, why not sign up for a solar analysis, via PUSH Green/Sol? Or meet the team in person, on April 28 at Lafayette International High School.
Now is the Time for Solar In Our City!
Saturday April 28, 2018
1 – 3 pm
Lafayette International High School | 370 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo NY 14213