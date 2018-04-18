Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Now is the Time for Solar In Our City!

0 Comments

If you’ve ever considered “going solar”, or at least learning more about how to incorporate solar into your home or business, People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Green – PUSH Sol) has got you covered. On Saturday April 28, from 1 to 3 pm, PUSH Green/Sol is hosting a Solar In Our City event that will explain to you the ins and outs of solar energy, and how you can incorporate it into your life. 

Not only will you be helping the environment, you will also be helping yourself, by bringing down your utility costs. Whether you rent or own, you are invited to come learn about the new solar options continue to be introduced to this market. There are so many benefits to solar, ranging from home value appreciation to supporting local business and workforce development.

At the least, why not sign up for a solar analysis, via PUSH Green/Sol? Or meet the team in person, on April 28 at Lafayette International High School.

Now is the Time for Solar In Our City!

Saturday April 28, 2018

1 – 3 pm

Lafayette International High School | 370 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo NY 14213 

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments