Networking 101 – LinkedIn Local

Back in February of 2018, LinkedIn organized a networking social for its local network to get to know one another. The event was so successful that another LinkedIn Local event has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 17. According to organizer Michael Spence, “The second event is planned to knock the socks off the first with a bigger venue, a bigger panel, longer time slot, and more pizza.”

Spence says that at the last sold out event, people drove in from as far away as Rochester to meet (in the flesh) other LinkedIn professionals. “Attendees were connected on LinkedIn to someone in the room that night, most had never met. The crowd was a diverse mix of job seekers, recruiters, business owners, and professionals.”

The events feature panels of experts in their respective fields, who talk about their careers, and give pointers on how to get ahead in a competitive market. Spence led the last three person panel, which featured Claire Petrie of Remedy Intelligent Staffing (the event sponsor), Brian Cleary of {re}noun creative, and Judd Laurie of Judd Laurie Productions.

“I really enjoyed the event. It gave me an opportunity to meet people that I would likely never have a chance to any other time. The insight from the panel gave me new ideas for using LinkedIn to my advantage. Can’t wait for the next event.” – Tom Whitmarsh, Lowe’s

“It was an unexpected pleasure to meet some LinkedIn contacts in person and add that personal dimension to the relationship, while learning some valuable tips for the LI platform.” – Maureen Mattia, Edit Dash Video Marketing

The upcoming event will showcase new speakers who will offer tips and strategies for using LinkedIn as a B2B tool for sales, marketing, recruiting and job search. The event is also a social meet-up for anyone looking to network with other professionals in the area.

LinkedIn Local

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

5:30 – 8 pm

Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Tickets at $10 | Proceeds donated to charity: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Agenda:

Registration and mixer

Pizza and panel

Q & A

Networking

Speakers featuring topics such as:

How to succeed on LinkedIn in 2018

How to integrate video into your brand strategy

Creating a community around your brand

How recruiters and hiring managers use LinkedIn

Learn the most important tools and tactics to grow your business in 2018

How to attract talent, generate leads and increase engagement with employee advocacy

Click here to register